Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 11,539 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,089,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,539 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 21,724.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $3.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $146.94 million, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.70. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $4.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.