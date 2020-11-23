Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Union Pacific stock opened at $203.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $210.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

