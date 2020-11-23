Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 490,031 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 529.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 429,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,333. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $28,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.35 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $10.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $706.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.96. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 23.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

