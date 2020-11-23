Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 506,841 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,841 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 884.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ASX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

