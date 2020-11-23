Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,480 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter worth $166,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter worth $3,477,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter worth $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $391.64 million, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $35.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.