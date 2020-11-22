Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $49.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.78, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XRAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

