Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.
NYSE HST opened at $14.15 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.
