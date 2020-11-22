Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 28.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,090 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 294.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,989,000 after buying an additional 391,611 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,461,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Ciena by 503.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 463,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after buying an additional 386,565 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth about $20,929,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $177,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $120,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,595 shares of company stock worth $1,444,784. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.