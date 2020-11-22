Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 19.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $902,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 154.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 63,330 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CW. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $111.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $149.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average of $95.96.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.