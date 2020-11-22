Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 8,000 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 147.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $201,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $212,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $215,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. Stephens began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

MSM stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.88. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $86.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.89.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

