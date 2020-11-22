New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 33,576 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,576 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,681,000 after buying an additional 1,628,758 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,799 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,710,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 448,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 421,335 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $889,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,290.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $1,391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,288.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,340 shares of company stock worth $6,131,330 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average is $46.61. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

