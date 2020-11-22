First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,557 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.34% of First Hawaiian worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 5.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,842,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,242,000 after buying an additional 197,655 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 1,351.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 88,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 82,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 935,760 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 105,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,629 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 508,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 48,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

In other First Hawaiian news, Director Vanessa L. Washington purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $31.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

