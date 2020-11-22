New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 27,483 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,483 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Essent Group worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Essent Group from $44.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $45.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

