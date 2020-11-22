First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,099 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of RenaissanceRe worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNR opened at $173.12 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $202.68. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.14.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

