GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $274,000 Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after purchasing an additional 318,581 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,470,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 141,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 507,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 71,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 527,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 103,915 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.23%.

CLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ABN Amro raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.26.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

