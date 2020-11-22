First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Hasbro worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Hasbro by 46.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Hasbro by 73.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of HAS stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,026. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.