Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $60.52 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,099.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,555.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,195.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,974.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,485,392. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.