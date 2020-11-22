JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,617,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,099.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,195.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,974.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,555.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,441 shares of company stock worth $38,485,392. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.