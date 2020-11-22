JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,617,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,099.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,195.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,974.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,555.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,441 shares of company stock worth $38,485,392. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
