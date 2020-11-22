Camden National Bank Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,485,392 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,099.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,195.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,974.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,555.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

