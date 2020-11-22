New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 43,905 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,905 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of National Vision worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EYE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

EYE opened at $43.47 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,087.02, a PEG ratio of 106.42 and a beta of 1.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,550,020.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

