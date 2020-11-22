4,781 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth $264,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 172.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Brunswick by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $273,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.46.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

