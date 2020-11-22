Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,698 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 220.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 90.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,019,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,235.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $404,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,440. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $93.67.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

