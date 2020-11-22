Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 55.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

NYSE MSI opened at $167.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,621 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,386. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

