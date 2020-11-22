Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 33,993 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 97.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,993 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3,069.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

