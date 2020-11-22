Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,380 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $90.09.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In other news, SVP Giles Baker sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $585,713.52. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $2,739,369.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,638 shares of company stock worth $23,151,873 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

