Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Penumbra by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Penumbra by 2.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock opened at $259.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.59. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $277.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 893.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.38.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $2,121,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.61, for a total value of $1,293,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,048 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

