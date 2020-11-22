California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of AXIS Capital worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 6,777,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,073 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,188,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,345,000 after purchasing an additional 89,407 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 300.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 692,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,510,000 after purchasing an additional 152,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 109,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $51.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXS. MKM Partners raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 61,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,807,279.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

