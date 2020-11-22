Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 120,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 143,739 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 86,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 35,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of frontdoor in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $49.47.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 90.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.