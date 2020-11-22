Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,933 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 72.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sandell Asset Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24.

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

