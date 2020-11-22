826 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 826 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 389.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 37,589 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 310.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer purchased 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTFC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

