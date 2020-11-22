Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,147 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI opened at $109.86 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $143.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.