Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,073,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,735,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,484,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,838,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $31,246.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $163,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,065,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,196 shares of company stock worth $515,721. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHI. ValuEngine lowered Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

