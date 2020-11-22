Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 28,453 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 41.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 34,761 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RBC opened at $119.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day moving average of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $120.61. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

