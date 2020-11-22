California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 21,377 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $86,069,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,008,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,019,000 after buying an additional 1,398,656 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 309.4% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,206,000 after buying an additional 1,044,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 693.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,967,000 after buying an additional 946,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

In other news, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $50,764.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,699.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

