First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,799 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Bloom Energy worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,273 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 1,003.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,307,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after acquiring an additional 896,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $11,026,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $10,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $93,658.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,910.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,206,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $146,386,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,192,429 shares of company stock valued at $163,715,387. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $18.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 3.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

