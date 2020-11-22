California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.59 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,106 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 32,712 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Devon Energy worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Devon Energy by 191.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

DVN stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.28. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.