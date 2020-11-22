New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Carter’s worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $880,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 182.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 34.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.39. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $112.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $168,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $1,632,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $3,501,780 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

