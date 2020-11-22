New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.74 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 109.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,449 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,282,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,087,000 after buying an additional 1,161,235 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 262.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,111,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after buying an additional 805,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 37.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after buying an additional 802,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 53.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,978,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,612,000 after buying an additional 692,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

