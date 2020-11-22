Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 34.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $122.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

