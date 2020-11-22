Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Western Union by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the third quarter worth about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on WU. Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

Shares of WU opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

