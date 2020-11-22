Blair William & Co. IL Sells 289 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $549,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $93,347.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,202.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $69,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,286 shares of company stock valued at $395,288. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAR opened at $173.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.16. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $176.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.79.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VAR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

