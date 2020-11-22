Blair William & Co. IL Sells 579 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 522.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $108.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average of $92.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.83.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.