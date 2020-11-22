Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

