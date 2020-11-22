Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 13,182 National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.05% of National Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in National Research in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in National Research by 206.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in National Research by 524.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of National Research in the second quarter worth about $185,000. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NRC opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66.

In other National Research news, President Steven D. Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $289,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Steven D. Jackson sold 5,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $292,297.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

