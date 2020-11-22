Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 311,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,278,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.4% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $1,292,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,304.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,912,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,119 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,889. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $140.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.98 and its 200 day moving average is $135.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

