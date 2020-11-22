Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Holdings Cut by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 24.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Hasbro by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $93.02 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,140.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,026. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

