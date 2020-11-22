Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 7,324 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,467,000 after buying an additional 2,370,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,171,000 after buying an additional 1,386,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 51.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,621 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,903,000 after purchasing an additional 223,799 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

