Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,268 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.40% of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIV stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $24.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43.

