Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $18,192,000. Amazon.com comprises 3.7% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,210,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,441 shares of company stock worth $38,485,392 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,099.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,555.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,195.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2,974.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.