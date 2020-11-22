Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.5% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,099.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,555.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,195.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,974.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $3,819,997.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,943,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,485,392. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

